In what was arguably the game of the year, Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis had maybe the best receiving game in NFL postseason history. But it wasn’t enough in the Bills’ 42–36 loss to the Chiefs in overtime.

Davis caught eight passes for 201 yards and scored four touchdowns. He’s the first player in NFL history to catch four touchdown passes in a single playoff game. He caught a touchdown pass in the second quarter, one in the third quarter and two in the final two minutes of regulation in one of the wildest sequences in recent memory.

All of Josh Allen’s touchdown passes went to Davis but in the end Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City offense to its fourth straight AFC championship game. The Chiefs were able to force overtime and scored a walk-off touchdown to advance.

The 22-year-old had just 529 receiving yards and six touchdowns he entire 2021 season before his explosive performance on Sunday night. He’ll look to build on it next season but will have to watch the rest of the playoffs from home.

