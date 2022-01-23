The Bills and Chiefs meet Sunday in Kansas City for the opportunity to host Cincinnati for the AFC championship.

5:29 p.m. — Divisional Round Is Wrapping Up

Perhaps the most anticipated game of the NFL’s divisional playoffs, the Chiefs and the Bills will put a bow on the exciting weekend of playoff action. The game kicks off Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

With a victory, the Chiefs will make it back to the AFC Championship for the fourth consecutive season, something that is all too familiar for Buffalo fans. The Bills accomplished that feat in the early 1990s when quarterback Jim Kelly and company won four straight AFC titles but couldn't bring home a Super Bowl.

A Bills victory in Kansas City would put them back in the conference championship, where the Chiefs beat them last year before ultimately falling to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Though the victor of tonight’s matchup is still unknown, one thing we know for certain is whoever wins will host the Bengals. Cincinnati earned a trip to the AFC title game after pulling off a road upset over the AFC’s top-seeded Titans.

While the Chiefs-Bills rivalry is still somewhat new, it has the best potential to become the league’s closest thing to a Peyton Manning-Tom Brady-esque career battle. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the Bills in last year’s AFC Championship 38-24, but Josh Allen and his Buffalo brethren evened the score this regular season with a 38-20 victory. Mahomes, 26, already has a Super Bowl ring, helped lead his team to back-to-back Super Bowls and won the league MVP. Meanwhile, Allen, 25, has helped turn the Bills franchise into a perennial playoff threat and Super Bowl contender.

Kansas City will be without their leading rusher as the team ruled Darrel Williams inactive. The good news for the Chiefs backfield is Clyde Edwards-Helaire is active and last week’s top performer Jerick McKinnon is also a go. Wide receiver Josh Gordon has also been ruled inactive.

The Bills declared a few of their playmakers inactive, including running back Matt Breida. Devin Singletary has run away (no pun intended) with Buffalo’s running back duties, scoring seven touchdowns in the last five games.

With a game total of 54.5, SI Sportsbook projects this game will be the highest scoring of the divisional playoffs; no other game had a higher pre-game total of 48. The Bills are slight road underdogs, as the Chiefs are spotting Buffalo 1.5 points.

Follow along throughout the game for more real-time updates for what should be an epic battle between two of the NFL’s best teams.

More NFL Coverage:

• Cooper Kupp’s Approach to Greatness

• Burrow Survives Onslaught to Reach AFC Championship

• The Packers’ Latest Postseason Loss Was a Total Debacle

• NFL Playoffs Takeaways: Deebo, Special Teams Meltdown Doom Packers