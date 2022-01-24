Skip to main content
Saints Owner Gayle Benson Asked About Sean Payton’s Status for 2022

Saints owner Gayle Benson addressed the uncertainty regarding coach Sean Payton’s status for 2022 on Monday.

Payton has not committed to returning to New Orleans for the 2022 season, per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Payton is under contract through 2024, so he would be need to be traded in order to coach a different team in 2022. 

“I don’t think any of us know,” Benson said Monday when asked about Payton‘s plans for 2022. “He'll let us know soon enough.”

Payton, 58, is 152–89 in 15 seasons with New Orleans. He has led the Saints to the playoffs nine times, including a run to Super Bowl XLIV. 

New Orleans posted a 9–8 record in 2021 as it finished second in the NFC South. Four different quarterback started a game for the Saints in the year directly following Drew Brees’s retirement

For more New Orleans Saints Coverage, check out Saints New Network. 

