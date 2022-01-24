Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Urban Meyer Denies Report He Kicked Jacksonville Player

The Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville was nothing short of an abject failure. Meyer won just two of 13 games before his eventual firing, failed to develop former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence during that stretch, garnered embarrassing headlines for his behavior in an Ohio bar and allegedly kicked former kicker Josh Lambo during practice.

Meyer addressed that last bit of controversy on Monday during an appearance on Dan Dakich's Don't @ Me show, during which he flatly denied kicking Lambo while describing his style of "pushing" players in the organization to improve.

“I love and respect most everybody in that building, and I went in there as hard as I possibly can—I mean, hard—to try to win and turn things around, and maybe pushed some people the wrong way," Meyer said. "But I’m a pusher, I’m a guy that’s always gonna push—I mean, push hard. It’s not comfortable for people, but winning is not comfortable. Growth is not comfortable, change is not comfortable.”

SI Recommends

After detailing how he viewed his role in pushing his players, he said he needed to take accountability for mistakes, then denied (unprompted) that he kicked Lambo.

“It’s how you push, and that’s where I’ve got to take responsibility too," Meyer said. "How you push. When you come out and say that there was a player kicked, that’s not true. That’s not true at all…but I do take ownership in how you go about pushing. It’s 2022, I’ve just got to own it.”

Dakich then asked Meyer directly if he kicked Lambo, and Meyer said no—though he did not rule out the possibility that he may have "(tapped) him with my foot," as he could not fully remember the incident.

“I certainly did not," Meyer said. "To say I didn’t, like, tap him with my foot...to kick someone? Come on. I’ve done this 37 years. Kick a player? The other players came up to me and said, ‘We saw the whole thing,’ because I mostly forgot about it.”

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Dick Vitale speaks to media members.
College Basketball

Vitale to Rest for Remainder of Season, Needs Surgery

ESPN college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale will no longer call games this season after being diagnosed with dysplasia in December.

Three baseballs.
MLB

Report: MLBPA Makes Two Major Concessions in Negotiations

Both sides plan to meet again Tuesday.

Comoros's Chaker Alhadhur was forced into playing goalkeeper
Soccer

Comoros Field Player Heroic as Makeshift GK in AFCON Defeat

It was the first time an outfield player started as a goalkeeper at a major international tournament, and he fared quite well.

vancouver-canucks-nhl
NHL

Canucks Hire Castonguay as Team’s First Female Assistant GM

She joins Vancouver after working as an agent with Momentum Hockey.

maqb-divisional-round-tom-brady-tyler-bass-travis-kelce
Play
NFL

MAQB: Potential Last Dance for Tom Brady

No one knows for sure, but here are some factors in play as the GOAT makes his decision. Plus, special teams coaches on the Bills’ touchback and more.

sean-payton-saints
NFL

Saints Owner Addresses Sean Payton’s Status for 2022

Could the head coach’s time in New Orleans come to an end?

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribbles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Barclays Center.
Podcasts

Open Floor: The Official 2022 Open Floor All-Stars

Caruso out after a flagrant foul, was Allen's punishment just? Our All-Star picks and more

Cameroon beats Comoros in the Africa Cup of Nations
Soccer

Multiple Casualties Reported in Stampede Outside AFCON Stadium

The stampede happened as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium in the Cameroon capital of Yaounde to watch the host country play Comoros.