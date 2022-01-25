Bills coach Sean McDermott is coming off what could be the most heartbreaking loss of his career. On Tuesday, he addressed the team's season and the 42–36 instant-classic defeat against the Chiefs. One answer specifically stood out.

McDermott was asked by NFL Network's Kim Jones if Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill should have been flagged for throwing up the peace sign on his way to a clutch fourth quarter touchdown. McDermott's answer was reserved, yet telling.

“I appreciate you asking that Kim,” McDermott said. “You're very observant, but I'm not going to go any further.”

This isn't the first time Hill has done the signature celebration before reaching the end zone. Last season, he flashed the peace sign at Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. But in the Super Bowl, Winfield got revenge and gave the peace sign to Hill during the blowout win after he tackled Hill before he could come down with a catch.

Strangely enough, Hill has never been flagged for the taunt, though in the Super Bowl, Winfield was flagged for doing so. McDermott is one of the more reserved coaches in the NFL and it doesn't sound like he has any intention of stirring the pot with Hill's celebrations quite like Winfield.

