Trent Williams may be dealing with an ankle injury, but it seems that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has no doubt that he will be ready to face the Rams on Sunday.

Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday, “In Trent’s mind, there’s no way he’s not playing… I know he believes he’s playing and so do I.”

The left tackle is not practicing on Wednesday; however, Shanahan shared that Jimmy Garoppolo will be a full participant. Shanahan said the quarterback's shoulder is not an issue, but he is still bothered by a thumb injury.

Williams suffered his injury midway through San Francisco's 13–10 win against Green Bay. Although he did not leave the game, the left tackle was seen on crutches headed towards the X-ray room at Lambeau Field after the win, per ESPN. It reportedly did not show any fractures but older, lingering issues made it hard to determine the severity of the current injury.

The Rams will face the 49ers on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET for the NFC championship.

