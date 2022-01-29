Skip to main content
Report: Bills QB Coach Ken Dorsey a Candidate for Two Offensive Coordinator Jobs

After former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll accepted the vacant Giants head coaching position on Friday night, all eyes pointed back to Buffalo for potential candidates to replace him.

An obvious candidate for Daboll’s replacement is current passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey.

Dorsey, a former star quarterback at the University of Miami in the early 2000s, has been with the Bills since 2019. Alongside Daboll, Dorsey has received praise for his work with star quarterback Josh Allen.

While there’s potential for Dorsey to step into the role, that’s not the only place where he is considered a strong candidate. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday night that Dorsey is also in play to become the offensive coordinator under Daboll in New York, where he would have the opportunity to work alongside another young quarterback in Daniel Jones.

A Daboll—Dorsey pairing in New York would likely be very appealing to Daniel Jones, who is entering a pivotal fourth year with the Giants. Jones, who missed six games in 2021 with a neck injury, has not yet had his fifth-year contract option picked up by the Giants. 

While Jones is under contract in 2022, the Giants have until early May to make a decision on the final year of his rookie deal, which would pay him north of $20 million in 2023.

For more Bills coverage, visit Bills Central.

