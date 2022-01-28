Betting Roundtable: Favorite Championship Games Player Props

It is hard to believe, but NFL fans only have three games remaining this season.

Two are exciting championship games featuring the playoff-experienced Chiefs, the young, upstart Bengals, the explosive Rams and the smash-mouth 49ers.

Among the four remaining clubs are a host of star players sports bettors can invest in, ranging from Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and Ja’Marr Chase in the AFC championship game.

Later in the day on Sunday, the player proposition markets are plentiful with investment opportunities on players ranging from Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. to Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

Just where do you begin? If you are having trouble deciphering if the Bengals can stay within a touchdown or if the 49ers can make it seven straight over the Rams on the moneyline at odds of +165, do not panic as player proposition wagers and parlays are right at your fingertips at SI Sportsbook!

I polled the outstanding betting team at Sports Illustrated to share with me their favorite player props for championship Sunday.

Without further ado…

SI Fantasy's Craig Ellenport

After the Bengals passed for 446 yards against the Chiefs just three weeks ago, I expect Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to make the adjustments needed to at least contain Joe Burrow this time around. And I expect the Bengals to counter that with a heavy dose of Joe Mixon. Mixon had 46 rushing yards in the first game against K.C., but that was with Burrow throwing for all those yards. I like Cincy to feed Mixon— which would also help keep the ball out of Patrick Mahomes’ hands. Mixon’s rushing prop here —56.5—is a number he’s hit in 12 of his 18 games this season. NFC Championship: In the NFC title game, let’s stick with the Deebo Samuel Show. Samuel had 97 receiving yards in his first game against the Rams this season, and then 95 receiving yards against them in the second game three weeks ago. His receiving yards prop here is 51.5, a number he’s hit in 13 of his 18 games this season (72%). BEST BETS: Joe Mixon over 56.5 yards (-115); Deebo Samuel over 51.5 receiving yards (-115)

SI.com's Jimmy Traina:

No need to overthink this one. The Chiefs' offense is rolling. Since Week 14, the Chiefs have put up 48, 34, 36, 31, 28, 42 and 42 points in each of their games. They're not doing that because of their run game. Put your money on the best quarterback in football. BEST BET: Patrick Mahomes over 289.5 passing yards (-115)

SI Betting's Matt Ehalt:

Ja'Marr Chase has topped 100 yards in each of his first two playoff games and won or lost you your fantasy title games by totaling 266 catches and three touchdowns on 11 catches against these same Chiefs in Week 17. Yes, this game is in Kansas City. But Cincinnati needs to get Chase the ball and we saw last week how electric he is in open space. That this number is not close to 100 gives me plenty of confidence. In the NFC, Odell Beckham Jr. posted identical 2-18-0 lines against the 49ers this season (4-36-0 over two games) and his line is 52.5. I'm an OBJ guy, but just not sure he's getting to 53 yards in this one. I like my chances with the under, especially when we saw what all non-Davante Adams Packers receivers totaled last week (one catch, six yards). BEST BETS: Ja'Marr Chase over 85.5 receiving yards (-115); Odell Beckham Jr. under 52.5 receiving yards (-130)

SI Betting and Fantasy's Bill Enright:

Did I read this line right: Three touchdowns for the best quarterback in the league in a game with an over/under of 54.5 for just -105? Quick double-take and sure enough, 2.5 TDs is indeed the total for the Chiefs' superstar quarterback. He’s exceeded that mark in both of Kansas City’s playoff games this postseason and with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, bettors should be confident in banking on this elite passer. Kansas City ranked fourth in total touchdowns per game and scored a touchdown on 62% of their trips to the red zone (10th-best). Combine that with Mahomes’ ability to make out-of-this-world throws to his superstar playmakers and this should be on top of every bettor’s prop list. BEST BET: Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing touchdowns (-105)

SI Betting and Fantasy's Kyle Wood:

I'm surprised Cam Akers' rushing yards line is set at 63.5. I'm confident in the under here. Akers is a phenomenal player and his quick turnaround is nothing short of remarkable, but I don't like him to record a season high rushing total in the conference championship game against the No. 7 run defense. L.A. has certainly fed him—41 carries in two playoff games so far. But those carries have not been fruitful. Akers is averaging 2.5 yards per carry. I think the Rams will have to air the ball out with Matt Stafford in this one. Even if Akers sees in the neighborhood of 20 carries, I'm not sure he tops 63.5 yards unless he breaks off a big gain. BEST BET: Cam Akers Under 63.5 rushing yards (-115)

SI Betting and Fantasy's Jen Piacenti:

I’m pushing the chips all-in on Cincinnati! Ja'Marr Chase had 22 receptions of 20-plus yards during the regular season (tied for 4th most among WRs). He hit this in both postseason games, and in Week 17 versus the Chiefs his longest was 72. The Chiefs' defense hasn't gotten any better since Week 17, allowing the most passing yards (544) and the most passing touchdowns (6) of the remaining playoff teams. Speaking of Week 17, that was also the week Joe Burrow threw for 446 yards and 4 touchdowns. SISB expects this game total to be high, and Burrow will need to keep the ball in the air to keep up with the Chiefs. I’m taking the over and rooting for another weekend of amazing playoff football! For the NFC championship, my pick is Jimmy G under 1.5 TDs. Why? One, he hasn't thrown a single TD in the postseason so far. Two, he hasn't thrown more than 1 TD since Week 14. Let's face it—it's the Deebo Samuel show. The Niners own the Rams, but not with Jimmy G's arm. He's banged up, and this is the week the Rams could finally emerge victorious. Even if they don't, Kyle Shanahan has not trouble beating playoff teams—including the Rams—without a big performance from his quarterback. BEST BETS: Ja'Marr Chase longest reception over 27.5 (-120); Joe Burrow over 286.5 passing yards (-115); Jimmy Garoppolo under 1.5 touchdowns (-130)

SI Betting's Frankie Taddeo:

Deebo Samuel has posted 95 and 97 yards, respectively, in the first two meetings against Los Angeles. According to my projections, this number of 51.5 is way off as the star receiver and versatile running back has already surpassed this number 13 times this season. In the second half of this parlay, we will target Kansas City star tight end Travis Kelce receiving yards of 76.5. Kelce has already surpassed this projection in both playoff wins over Pittsburgh and Buffalo, as well as five straight playoff appearances. Upon a deeper dive, we find that the best tight end in the NFL has surpassed this number in 9 of 14 career playoff games. We're also targeting a Kelce and Cooper Kupp touchdown parlay. This parlay is a no-brainer simply by the numbers and the outstanding volume. Kelce has scored a touchdown in five straight games this season. In addition, NFL fans are astutely aware that the veteran has proven he is a top postseason performer, having scored nine touchdowns in his last eight playoffs games with Patrick Mahomes at the helm. I am not sure much needs to be said on this leg of the parlay as Kupp led the NFL in touchdown receptions in the regular season and has not let up in the playoffs. The star wideout, who has scored a touchdown in four straight games, has now found the end zone in three of four career playoff games. BEST BETS: Receiving yards parlay: Deebo Samuel over 51.5 receiving yds (-115); Travis Kelce over 76.5 receiving yards (-115) Payout (+249); Anytime touchdown parlay: Travis Kelce (-130); Cooper Kupp (-150); Payout (+194)

