The energy inside Arrowhead Stadium was building by the minute as kickoff approached for Sunday’s AFC championship game between the Chiefs and the Bengals.

With the stadium packed inside one of the loudest venues in the NFL, all that was left before the coin toss was the singing of the National Anthem by Grammy Award-winning artist Ashanti.

As the National Anthem began, it was clear that Ashanti’s microphone was not functioning properly, cutting in and out as she progressed through the anthem.

The microphone issues led to an unexpected beautiful moment, as the Chiefs faithful began belting out the National Anthem, assisting Ashanti as her microphone faltered.

The fans belting out the National Anthem caught the attention of social media, with many on Twitter appreciating the beauty of the moment amidst unexpected technical difficulties.

Well done, Chiefs fans. Well done.

