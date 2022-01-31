Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Jaquiski Tartt

Niners DB Tartt After Dropped Interception: ‘I Deserve All The Criticism My Way’

With 9:55 remaining in Sunday’s NFC championship game, the Rams trailed the Niners 17–14 and had the ball 1st and 10 at their own 15-yard line.

Matt Stafford dropped back in play-action and threw a deep pass down the middle. It was so underthrown that it looked like a punt, with Niners safety Jaquiski Tartt standing underneath it at the San Francisco 35-yard line.

The would-be interception was textbook easy.

Tartt dropped it.

That’s where the game felt like it turned. 

The Rams ended up tying the game with a 40-yard field goal from Matt Gay later in the drive. The Niners went three-and-out on the next drive before another field goal gave the Rams the 20–17 lead with less than two minutes to play.

SI Recommends

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw an ugly interception to end it and the Rams celebrated on their home field, where they will play in the Super Bowl two weeks from Sunday against the Bengals.

There is plenty of blame to go around for the Niners’ fourth quarter collapse, but Tartt took to Twitter after the game to express remorse for the critical lapse on the would-be interception in the fourth quarter.

Tartt and the Niners will learn from the defeat, as a golden opportunity to reach the Super Bowl slipped through their fingertips in the fourth quarter.

But for now, it’s the Rams’ time, as they advance to the Super Bowl with their division rival watching from the sidelines.

More NFL Coverage:

For more 49ers coverage, check out All 49ers.

YOU MAY LIKE

afc-nfc-championship-bettor
NFL

Bettor Turns $20 Into $579,000 With Once-In-a-Lifetime Wager

Even better for the gambler in question, the original payment was part of a free credit.

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke, middle, holds up the George Halas trophy after the Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl.
Play
Betting

Super Bowl LVI Opening Betting Odds: Rams Favored Over Bengals

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI with an over/under of 50, according to the opening lines at SI Sportsbook.

matthew-stafford-joe-burrow
NFL

Rams, Bengals to Square Off in Super Bowl LVI

Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow will each make their first Super Bowl appearance on Feb. 13.

Jaguars Helmet
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Order: First Round Almost Set Entering Super Bowl

For the second consecutive year, the Jaguars finished with the NFL's worst record.

Tyreek Hill answers questions at Super Bowl LIV media day
Extra Mustard

Bengals’ Eli Apple Tweets at Tyreek Hill, Calls WR 'A Baby'

After Cincinnati moved past Kansas City to make the Super Bowl, the cornerback traded barbs with the Pro Bowl wide receiver on Twitter.

Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Fantasy

As It Happened: Rams Storm Back to Win NFC Championship

The Rams beat the 49ers, 20–17, to advance to the Super Bowl ... which will be played in their home stadium.

conference-championship-takeaways-2
NFL

Conference Championship Takeaways: Rams Claw Back, Burrow Magic, Mahomes Disappears

Plus, Stafford survives a B-minus day, Rams pass rush shows up in time, the rookie kicker can’t miss, Chiefs lose the clock games, a cursed halftime show, and more!

jimmy-garoppolo-49ers
NFL

Garoppolo’s Ugly Interception Sends Rams to Super Bowl

San Francisco’s season ended in disappointing fashion on Sunday night.