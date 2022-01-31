After an emotional 20–17 loss for the Niners in Sunday's NFC championship game that saw quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throw an ugly interception to seal it, many wondered whether it was the last we'd see of Jimmy G in a San Francisco uniform.

Garoppolo was asked about his future by reporters in the postgame media availability.

“I think these next couple days, it'll really start to settle in a little bit. Emotions are high after a game, win or loss. It's one of those things you gotta be glad it happened. Just smile from it, think about the good things,” Garoppolo said.

As for his future?

“We'll see what happens in these next couple days, weeks, whatever. I love this team. Just the fight and the battle in this team throughout the entire year has been really impressive. And I love these guys.”

While Niners fans and media alike have been critical of Garoppolo's play at times throughout the year, it was all love from head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“I'm not going to sit here and make a farewell statement or anything right now. It's the last stuff on my mind, Jimmy has battled his ass off. He battled today. He did some unbelievable things today. I love coaching Jimmy,” Shanahan said.

The love for Garoppolo extended to comments made by star receiver Deebo Samuel as well.

“I think Jimmy played very well, left it all out there,” he said. “This team loves Jimmy to death, and we're all behind him.”

While Shanahan and Samuel said all the right things in the postgame press conference, the team made it clear what their intentions are moving into the future after drafting former North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick in last April's draft.

It's likely that the future is now for San Francisco, with chances pretty high that Garoppolo just played his last game in a Niners uniform.

