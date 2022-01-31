Both Odell Beckham Jr. and Deebo Samuel turned in impressive performances on Sunday night as the Rams advanced to Super Bowl LVI.

Samuel tallied 98 yards on 11 touches, adding a touchdown on a screen pass in the second quarter. But San Francisco’s swiss-army knife was outdone by Beckham, who caught nine passes for 113 yards.

The mutual respect between the two receivers was evident postgame as Beckham consoled Samuel on the sideline after the 20–17 Los Angeles victory.

Samuel enjoyed a breakout season in 2022. He amassed 1,770 yards from scrimmage in the regular season, scoring 14 touchdowns. As for Beckham, his third NFL team marked a fresh start. He’s caught 19 passes for 236 yards across three playoff games, playing a pivotal role alongside Cooper Kupp.

Beckham and the Rams will face the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Feb. 13 is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

• Tom Brady, In His Own Words

• Bengals Are NFL’s Best Cinderella Story in Decades

• Conference Championship Takeaways: Burrow Makes Magic, Bengals D Makes Mahomes Disappear