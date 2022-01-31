Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Odell Beckham Jr. Consoles Deebo Samuel After Rams Advance to Super Bowl

Both Odell Beckham Jr. and Deebo Samuel turned in impressive performances on Sunday night as the Rams advanced to Super Bowl LVI

Samuel tallied 98 yards on 11 touches, adding a touchdown on a screen pass in the second quarter. But San Francisco’s swiss-army knife was outdone by Beckham, who caught nine passes for 113 yards. 

The mutual respect between the two receivers was evident postgame as Beckham consoled Samuel on the sideline after the 20–17 Los Angeles victory. 

SI Recommends

Samuel enjoyed a breakout season in 2022. He amassed 1,770 yards from scrimmage in the regular season, scoring 14 touchdowns. As for Beckham, his third NFL team marked a fresh start. He’s caught 19 passes for 236 yards across three playoff games, playing a pivotal role alongside Cooper Kupp

Beckham and the Rams will face the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Feb. 13 is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET. 

More NFL Coverage: 

• Tom Brady, In His Own Words
• Bengals Are NFL’s Best Cinderella Story in Decades
• Conference Championship Takeaways: Burrow Makes Magic, Bengals D Makes Mahomes Disappear

YOU MAY LIKE

49ers-rams
NFL

Niners’ Jaquiski Tartt Takes Responsibility For Dropped INT

The dropped interception from the safety cost the Niners a chance to capture a late-game boost in the NFC championship.

afc-nfc-championship-bettor
NFL

Bettor Turns $20 Into $579,000 With Once-In-a-Lifetime Wager

Even better for the gambler in question, the original payment was part of a free credit.

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke, middle, holds up the George Halas trophy after the Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl.
Play
Betting

Super Bowl LVI Opening Betting Odds: Rams Favored Over Bengals

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI with an over/under of 50, according to the opening lines at SI Sportsbook.

matthew-stafford-joe-burrow
NFL

Rams, Bengals to Square Off in Super Bowl LVI

Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow will each make their first Super Bowl appearance on Feb. 13.

Jaguars Helmet
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Order: First Round Almost Set Entering Super Bowl

For the second consecutive year, the Jaguars finished with the NFL's worst record.

Tyreek Hill answers questions at Super Bowl LIV media day
Extra Mustard

Bengals’ Eli Apple Tweets at Tyreek Hill, Calls WR 'A Baby'

After Cincinnati moved past Kansas City to make the Super Bowl, the cornerback traded barbs with the Pro Bowl wide receiver on Twitter.

Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Fantasy

As It Happened: Rams Storm Back to Win NFC Championship

The Rams beat the 49ers, 20–17, to advance to the Super Bowl ... which will be played in their home stadium.

conference-championship-takeaways-2
NFL

Conference Championship Takeaways: Rams Claw Back, Burrow Magic, Mahomes Disappears

Plus, Stafford survives a B-minus day, Rams pass rush shows up in time, the rookie kicker can’t miss, Chiefs lose the clock games, a cursed halftime show, and more!