Sports World Reacts to Tom Brady's Retirement

Within minutes of Tom Brady announcing his retirement, the social media tributes came pouring in.

While the announcement has been expected over the last week, the seven-time Super Bowl winner made things official via his Instagram account Tuesday.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition—if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Here are some of the reactions from around the world of sports:

More From SI: