Rams, Bengals Reveal Super Bowl LVI Uniforms

A week and a half ahead of Super Bowl LVI, we finally have our uniform matchup set.

On Wednesday, the Bengals and Rams revealed which jersey combination they'll wear for the big game. Despite the game taking place at SoFi Stadium—the Rams' home field—Cincinnati will be the designated home team, and therefore got first dibs when choosing which uniforms to wear. The Bengals opted for their black jerseys with white pants:

The Rams, meanwhile, will wear their white uniforms with gold pants. In their most recent Super Bowl appearance three years ago, the team wore their throwback blue uniform combination.

Despite being the away team, the Rams will still get to use their usual home locker room and stand on the home sideline. So if the combination of the uniform matchup and game location presents a bit of dissonance, the Rams will still have something of a home feel as they aim for their first championship in over 20 years, while the Bengals will look to continue their run of success on the road to capture the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl title.

