The Jaguars has reportedly found it next coach. Jacksonville will hire former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Pederson and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke on the phone Thursday evening before Jacksonville hired him. The two were already discussing the future of the franchise, per Schefter.

The 54-year-old spent a year out of football after he was fired by Philadelphia in January 2021 after a rocky 2020 season. Pederson recorded a 42-37-1 record and led the Eagles to the playoffs in multiple seasons as well as a Super Bowl LII win against the Patriots in 2018.

Pederson replaces Urban Meyer, who was fired after spending less than a year with Jacksonville. The Jaguars recorded a 2–11 mark in a tumultuous season under Meyer’s leadership with Jacksonville’s only wins coming against the Bills and the Dolphins.

Meyer’s time with the franchise was filled with drama, making headlines for his behavior both on and off the field. Jacksonville finished the 2021 season, 2–13 and will have the first pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Pederson takes over a Jacksonville franchise that has won exactly 42 games in the last 10 seasons, which is 10 fewer than any other team in the NFL according to ESPN Stats and Info.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Jacksonville Jaguars coverage, go to Jaguar Report.