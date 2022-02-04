Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Jaguars to Hire Former Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson

The Jaguars has reportedly found it next coach. Jacksonville will hire former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.  

Pederson and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke on the phone Thursday evening before Jacksonville hired him. The two were already discussing the future of the franchise, per Schefter

The 54-year-old spent a year out of football after he was fired by Philadelphia in January 2021 after a rocky 2020 season. Pederson recorded a 42-37-1 record and led the Eagles to the playoffs in multiple seasons as well as a Super Bowl LII win against the Patriots in 2018. 

Pederson replaces Urban Meyer, who was fired after spending less than a year with Jacksonville. The Jaguars recorded a 2–11 mark in a tumultuous season under Meyer’s leadership with Jacksonville’s only wins coming against the Bills and the Dolphins.

SI Recommends

Meyer’s time with the franchise was filled with drama, making headlines for his behavior both on and off the field. Jacksonville finished the 2021 season, 2–13 and will have the first pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Pederson takes over a Jacksonville franchise that has won exactly 42 games in the last 10 seasons, which is 10 fewer than any other team in the NFL according to ESPN Stats and Info

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Jacksonville Jaguars coverage, go to Jaguar Report

YOU MAY LIKE

lia-thomas
College

Members of Penn Swim Team Say Lia Thomas Shouldn’t Compete

16 members of the Quakers women's swimming and diving team sent a letter to prevent the swimmer, a transgender woman, from competing this postseason.

Cleveland Browns Managing and Principal Partner Jimmy Haslam watches his team warmup before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Play
NFL

Browns Owner Says Hue Jackson’s Allegation Is a ‘Falsehood’

The former Cleveland coach claimed the team had a "four-year plan," which incentivized losing.

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA

NBA All-Star Rosters: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

The NBA announced the All-Star reserves. The Crossover staff breaks down the selections and snubs.

dan-snyder-sexual-misconduct-settlement
NFL

Snyder Responds to New Workplace Misconduct Allegations

Six former employees of the Washington franchise detailed instances of workplace harassment, including claims of misconduct by Snyder himself.

Jason Wright
Play
NFL

Jason Wright: NFL’s Minority Hiring Practice ‘Not Working’

“If ownership is fully committed to diversity and inclusion, change can happen very rapidly.”

A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. The mood for Major League Baseball fans is a little glum these days as the players' union and owners continue to bicker over finances. The owners locked out the players on Dec. 2 and unless an agreement between the two sides is reached soon, the spring training schedule is in trouble. The first games are slated for Feb. 26, 2022.
Play
MLB

Report: MLB Tells Player’s Association It Won’t Counter

Camps are scheduled to begin on Feb. 16 with the first games slated for Feb. 26.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Darius Garland (10) brings the ball up court in the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors.
NBA

Garland, VanVleet Headline NBA All-Star Reserves

Jimmy Butler and Luka Dončić join first-time All-Stars Darius Garland and Fred VanVleet among the reserves pool.

Kristi Noem
Play
More Sports

South Dakota Signs Anti-Trans Sports Bill Into Law

It outlaws transgender women and girls from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity.