Look: Tom Brady's Final Record Against Every NFL Team

In Tom Brady's 22 seasons in the NFL, he faced every single team in the league at least once. What's more amazing is that he didn't end up with a losing record against any of them—if you include the playoffs in your calculations.

Brady finished undefeated against five clubs: the Falcons, Cowboys, Vikings, Buccaneers and Patriots. He finished with a .500 mark against four clubs: the Broncos, Saints, Seahawks and Cardinals. 

The most absurd stat of all? Brady finished his career with a 33–3 mark against the Buffalo Bills. That said, he did get out of the AFC East before the Josh Allen train got rolling.

The graphic below includes Brady's record against every team in the NFL. Among AFC East teams, the Dolphins performed the best against him, finishing with a 12–24 mark.

The data below is backed up by Stat Muse as well.

The Saints (4–5) and Seahawks (1–2) are the only two teams Brady had a losing record against if you only include regular season games.

Brady spent the majority of his career in New England, which is why he played just game against the Patriots, a 19–17 win last October. 

Brady finished his career with seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVP awards, three NFL MVP awards and 15 Pro Bowl selections. Still, the fact that he didn't have a losing record against any NFL team could be his most impressive statistic.

