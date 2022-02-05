Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Sashi Brown to Replace Dick Cass as Ravens Team President

Washington’s Sashi Brown is leaving the Wizards and Monumental Sports to re-join the NFL as the Ravens’ president, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Adam Schefter

The 45-year-old will replace 76-year-old Dick Cass, who is retiring after 18 years with the Baltimore franchise. Cass was the first hire that owner Steve Bisciotti made with the Ravens, and is the longest-serving president in team history.

Brown, who previously worked with the Cleveland Browns from 2013 to ’17 in multiple front office roles, has been working for Monumental Sports, the ownership group of the Wizards, since 2019. In November, he was promoted to president.

SI Recommends

Prior to working for Cleveland, Brown spent eight years with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the teams senior vice president.

According to The Athletic, Brown will join the Ravens in March, with the transition formally taking effect on April 1st.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Ravens coverage, visit Raven Country.

YOU MAY LIKE

Anthony Lynn
NFL

Report: 49ers Hire Lions OC Anthony Lynn as Assistant Coach

The 53-year-old replaces former San Francisco assistant head coach and tight ends coach Jon Embree.

Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford celebrates after the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl.
Extra Mustard

Here’s How Much Some Super Bowl Ads Reportedly Cost This Year

NBC has reportedly sold out of its advertisement inventory for the Super Bowl. Here’s how much they cost.

sofi stadium
NFL

Man Arrested Over Altercation That Left 49ers Fan in Coma

The suspect was arrested for investigation of assault by means to produce great bodily injury.

Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford
NFL

Here's the When, Where, What to Know For Super Bowl LVI

The Rams lucked out this season and will have the home field advantage as they take on the AFC Champions—Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Paul-Pogba-Injury-Manchester-United
Soccer

Middlesbrough Stuns Manchester United in FA Cup

In a shocking upset, Middlesbrough edged past United in penalty kicks to knock them out of the competition in the fourth round.

james harden
NBA

Report: 76ers Expected to Pursue James Before Trade Deadline

The discussions for a Harden-Simmons swap are heating ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Connecticut's R.J. Cole shoots between Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) and Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Hartford, Conn.
Play
Betting

Men's College Basketball Bets: Duke-UNC, Baylor-Kansas, UConn-Nova

Bets and analysis for Saturday's Duke-North Carolina, Baylor-Kansas and UConn-Villanova men's basketball matchups.

Feb 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during NFC practice for the Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark.
NFL

Russell Wilson Reportedly Wants to Know His Trade Options

Last offseason, the quarterback’s agent released a list of franchises the Seahawks star would prefer if he was traded.