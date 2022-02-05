Washington’s Sashi Brown is leaving the Wizards and Monumental Sports to re-join the NFL as the Ravens’ president, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Adam Schefter.

The 45-year-old will replace 76-year-old Dick Cass, who is retiring after 18 years with the Baltimore franchise. Cass was the first hire that owner Steve Bisciotti made with the Ravens, and is the longest-serving president in team history.

Brown, who previously worked with the Cleveland Browns from 2013 to ’17 in multiple front office roles, has been working for Monumental Sports, the ownership group of the Wizards, since 2019. In November, he was promoted to president.

Prior to working for Cleveland, Brown spent eight years with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the teams senior vice president.

According to The Athletic, Brown will join the Ravens in March, with the transition formally taking effect on April 1st.

