Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah ‘Not Missing’ Super Bowl Despite Knee Injury

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah remains questionable for the Super Bowl after suffering a sprained MCL injury in the AFC championship game, but it looks as though he’ll do everything in his power to be on the field on Sunday.

Uzomah said Monday he is “not missing the biggest game of my life,” in reference to Super Bowl LVI. He did not practice last week, though he has begun rehab work with Cincinnati’s training camp, per ESPN’s Ben Baby.

“I’m not missing the biggest game of my life,” Uzomah said Monday. “I’m not missing it. That’s my approach going every day into rehab.”

Uzomah, 29, is in his seventh NFL season. He tallied a career-high 49 receptions and five touchdowns this season, adding 13 catches in three playoff games. Uzomah was drafted out of Auburn in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft.

The Bengals enter Sunday night seeking their first Super Bowl win in franchise history. Cincinnati appeared in the Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 1981 and 1988 seasons, losing to the 49ers both times. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more coverage of the Bengals, visit All Bengals.

