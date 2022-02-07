Skip to main content
Davis Webb

Report: Giants Bring in Free Agent QB Davis Webb for Physical

The Giants brought free agent quarterback Davis Webb in for a physical on Monday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The former third-round pick could return to New York if all goes well. 

Webb was drafted by the Giants in 2017 with the No. 87 pick, but he didn’t appear in a game in his line season with the franchise. He signed with the Jets in 2018, where he also did not take a regular-season snap. 

He signed with the Bills in 2019 and has since been going back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster. He made his NFL debut on Nov. 14 against the Jets in garbage time as the Bills eventually won 45–17. 

If Webb were to sign with the Giants, he'd be the latest to join the team from the Bills. New York hired former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their new coach in January after naming former Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as the team's new GM. 

