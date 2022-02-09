Skip to main content
Kyler Murray’s Future Will Be a ‘Deciding Factor’ in Christian Kirk’s Free Agency

Kyler Murray‘s social media activity—or lack thereof—has caused significant uncertainty for the Cardinals in the last couple of days. Whatever comes of the star quarterback’s decision to scrub the team from his social media, it could determine what another key player for Arizona decides this offseason. 

Christian Kirk, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, addressed his future in Arizona on Tuesday. He noted he has not been on social media recently, but heard that his quarterback removed any trace of the Cardinals on both Twitter and Instagram for an unknown reason. 

“Anytime you get to play with a quarterback like Kyler, you want to be a part of it,” Kirk said, according to 12 News. “My thing is always whenever I’m out there, I want to be the best that I can to help him along. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league and that’s the facts. And so, like I said, anytime you get an opportunity to play with a guy like that, you’re going to want to. It’ll definitely have a deciding factor.”

Kirk expressed he'd like to continue to play for the Cardinals, though he was ultimately non-committal. 

“I always want to be a part of the Valley and I always will be,” Kirk said. “You know, hopefully, it’s another couple years with the Arizona Cardinals, but if it isn’t, you know, I’ll always be here, I’ll always live here and I’m so prideful to be a part of such a great state and community that I’m never leaving no matter what.”

Kirk is one of Murray's closest friends. The two spent one season at Texas A&M together and three seasons in the NFL on the same squad. He caught 77 passes for 982 yards and five touchdowns this past season. His departure would be a significant blow to Arizona's offense in 2022.  

Former Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald was also in attendance on Tuesday and expressed his desire for the two sides to work out a deal. 

“I haven’t talked to Kyler in a while but he looked good in the Pro Bowl, looked like he was having a great time, throwing touchdowns out there,” Fitzgerald said, per ESPN. “I just hope everything works out the way both sides want it to work out. That’s really what it's all about for me. I love Kyler, I love the Cardinals and I want the best for everybody.”

Murray is going into the final year of his rookie deal and the Cardinals have until May 2 to pick up his fifth-year option. He could negotiate for a long-term deal this offseason, though. 

