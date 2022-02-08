Former Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald commented on a bizarre situation his former team finds itself in with one of its current stars.

During the R.S. Hoyt Jr. Family Foundation Dream Day at the WM Phoenix Open on Tuesday, Fitzgerald addressed Cardinals quarterback Kyle Murray scrubbing the Cardinals from all of his social media.

“I haven’t talked to Kyler in a while but he looked good in the Pro Bowl, looked like he was having a great time, throwing touchdowns out there,” Fitzgerald said, per ESPN. “I just hope everything works out the way both sides want it to work out. That’s really what it's all about for me. I love Kyler, I love the Cardinals and I want the best for everybody.”

At some point after Sunday’s Pro Bowl, Murray unfollowed the team on both his Twitter and Instagram. He also deleted all of his Instagram posts except for two. The only posts remaining are one celebrating his Heisman win with Oklahoma and another featuring him at Sunday’s Pro Bowl.

On Twitter, he changed his avatar to a picture of him playing football for Oklahoma, and the account features another photo of him playing baseball with the Oakland Athletics. It’s unclear what prompted the move to erase any trace of his current team.

Fitzgerald, who retired after the 2020 season, played two seasons with Murray but played his entire career in Arizona. It remains to be seen if that will be the case for Murray.

