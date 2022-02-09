Skip to main content
Peyton and Eli Manning Sign Extension to Continue ‘ManningCast’ Through 2024

ESPN announced that Peyton and Eli Manning have signed a one-year extension to continue their Monday Night Football broadcasts through 2024.

The broadcast, officially named Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, debuted in 2021 as an alternative for 10 of ESPN’s Monday Night Football games, including its Wild Card game broadcast.

Peyton Manning explained how excited he was to continue broadcasting Monday Night Football with his brother.

SI Recommends

“I’ve always loved talking football with my brother, and it was even more fun to do it while watching ESPN’s Monday Night Football,” Manning said in the statement. “Eli and I are excited to sign on for another season, and the entire Omaha team is looking forward to producing MegaCasts that celebrate other sports.”

According to ESPN, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli averaged 1.6 million viewers over nine episodes, reaching a high of 1.96 million during the Week 8 matchup between the Giants and Chiefs.

Additionally, the company announced that it will expand into alternative broadcasts in other sports, such as UFC, golf and college football, which will also be produced by Peyton’s Omaha Productions company.

ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro added that he was looking forward to more Manning broadcasts and the expansion of these broadcasts into other sports.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli and the partnership we’ve developed with Peyton, Eli and the team at Omaha Productions,” Pitaro said. “This new agreement allows us to deepen our relationship and explore original concepts to spread that magic to other sports and events. Ultimately, this will help grow our audience by providing fans with even more creative options that they crave.”

