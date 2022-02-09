The NFL announced Wednesday that Munich, Germany, will host the first regular-season game in the country next season.

The contest in Munich will be one of five international games that will be played. Two will be played at Tottenham Hotspur's stadium in England, a third—featuring the Jaguars—will be at Wembley Stadium in England and then take place in Mexico.

Allianz Arena, home of FC Bayern Munich, will host the game. In addition, the league announced future games in a second German city, Frankfurt.

Per the league's release, home teams for the games will be announced in the coming weeks, though the dates and matchups won't be released until the full 2022 schedule announcement later this spring.

“We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football,” commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We look forward to staging our first game in Germany at FC Bayern Munich's fantastic stadium later this year and to exploring areas of broader collaboration with the Bundesliga.”

In December, four NFL teams—the Panthers, Chiefs, Patriots and Buccaneers—were granted access to Germany for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as part of the NFL's International Home Marketing Areas initiative. It is unknown if any of them, as a result, will be scheduled to play in Germany.

