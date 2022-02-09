Skip to main content
Zac Taylor ‘Optimistic’ With C.J. Uzomah’s Progress Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

During a Wednesday press conference, Bengals coach Zac Taylor shared an update on tight end C.J. Uzomah, who sprained his MCL in the AFC championship game

“Again, we’ve got three more days of work to see where he’s at,” Taylor said, per PFT. “He won’t practice today but he’ll likely get in some work tomorrow. So, again, optimistic with where he’s at.”

On Monday, Uzomah said he’s “not missing the biggest game of my life.” He also got a little theatrical in front of the Cincinnati home fans before departing for Los Angeles for the Super Bowl against the Rams. 

In front of the home crowd, he walked on stage and ripped on his knee brace to cheers before jogging to greet some fans. 

Uzomah caught 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season and has 13 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown in the postseason.

The Bengals will face the Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. While Uzomah’s status is still in question, Wednesday’s update could be cause for optimism for those in Cincinnati. 

