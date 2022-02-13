Lindsay Lohan Crushes Planet Fitness Super Bowl Commercial

Even if you're not a football fan, the Super Bowl gives you some great content between big plays. The annual commercial runway always gives the world some classics and this year was no different. One of the best from Sunday starred a surprise actress.

Lindsay Lohan, a famous actress, spent much of her younger years in the public spotlight for the wrong reasons. She often found herself as a favorite target of the paparazzi but she got some revenge in her new commercial that features some cameramen crying.

In a new Planet Fitness commercial that you can watch here, Lohan puts on a nice performance.

The commercial starts with Lohan exercising at a Planet Fitness with a whole crowd asking, “What's gotten into Lindsay?” As she continues to accomplish things left and right, including beating Dennis Rodman on Jeopardy!, sleeping better and doing some arts and crafts.

The commercial also featured cameos from actors Danny Trejo and William Shatner.

