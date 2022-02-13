The Raiders hired Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi as their offensive coordinator on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Lombardi, 33, served as a New England assistant for the last three seasons. He previously logged assistant stints with the 49ers and Jets after graduating from Fordham. Lombardi will take over for Greg Olson, who was Las Vegas’s offensive coordinator from 2018-21.

Former Patriots offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo will also reportedly join Las Vegas in the same role. There will now be three former Patriots assistants on head coach's Josh McDaniels's staff after Bo Hardegree was hired as the Raiders' new quarterback coach earlier this month.

The Raiders hired McDaniels, New England's longtime offensive coordinator, as their new head coach in January. Rich Bissacia led Las Vegas to the playoffs in 2021 as an interim coach, taking over for Jon Gruden after the release of emails containing misogynistic, racist and anti-LGBTQ comments.

Las Vegas finished No. 18 in scoring last season. The franchise enters 2022 seeking its first playoff win since 2002.

