Darren Waller Discusses His Work in the Las Vegas Community

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee Darren Waller spoke about his work around the Las Vegas community at the NFL Honors red carpet.

While Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller did not win the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, his impact on the Las Vegas community spoke volumes this season.

From giving back to students in the Las Vegas area to taking families on Christmas shopping sprees to gifting a couple Super Bowl tickets, Waller has certainly gone above and beyond for his team's community.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee talked about his generosity off the field this past season when he spoke with the NFL Network at the NFL Honors red carpet on Saturday.

"For me, my mission is to serve youth that struggle with substance abuse issues," Waller said. "I started popping pills when I was 15 years old, and my addiction lasted me a decade, so I want to help young people deal with life in a different way than turning to drugs and turning to things that I turned into. So I just try to help them navigate their own path."

Waller opened up on the NFL Network back in December about why he started his foundation, "The Darren Waller Foundation" in 2020.

"I just felt like the things that I was dealing with in my dark times, I knew that I wasn't the only person that was feeling them," Waller said. "I knew that there were people in places of success like the NFL or just teenagers that were 15 years old that were feeling the way I was feeling when I was that age.

"So I just wanted to put my story on display and to give them my experiences so that they can take from that, learn from that, and learn new tools to cope with life."

