Report: Raiders to Hire Patriots OC Josh McDaniels as New Head Coach

Two weeks after losing to the Bengals in the divisional round after an improbable surge to the playoffs, the Raiders have apparently found their next head coach.

Las Vegas is reportedly set to hire Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The two sides are still finalizing the contract.

The Raiders fired general manager Mike Mayock following their playoff defeat, but have not yet officially parted ways with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. It's unclear whether he will retain a role in the organization.

Las Vegas fired former coach Jon Gruden after offensive emails Gruden sent containing misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ comments were made public. The team went 7–5 under Bisaccia, including wins in its last four games, to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

McDaniels, 45, gets his second opportunity to be a head coach in the NFL after previously holding the title with the Broncos. He coached in Denver in 2009 and ’10, but was fired midway through his second season after a 3–9 start. He has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for New England since ’12 following his first stint as an assistant under Bill Belichick from ’01 to ’08.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Raiders coverage, check out Raider Maven.