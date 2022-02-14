On the first play of the second half, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins caught a pass that wound up being a 75-yard touchdown against one of the best players in the NFL. But a replay revealed the referees missed a critical move.

All Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey appeared to fall on the play, but it turned out that Higgins grabbed Ramsey’s face mask while the ball was in the air. The move looked to cause Ramsey to fall forward and gave Higgins an easy walk-in score at Super Bowl LVI.

The touchdown cut the Rams’ lead to just three points after the extra point.

Immediately after the play, Ramsey appeared absolutely befuddled. He looked for a flag but there was none in sight. Both the Bengals and the Rams were the two least penalized teams in the NFL this season. But officials clearly missed one on Sunday.

