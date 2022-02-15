Skip to main content
Burrow Celebrates Despite Losing Super Bowl
Joe Burrow

Report: Joe Burrow Suffered Knee Injury in Super Bowl Loss, Won‘t Require Surgery

Quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury in the Bengals‘ Super Bowl LVI loss to the Rams on Sunday, according to NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport

Thankfully for Cincinnati, the injury to the second-year signal-caller isn‘t expected to require surgery based on initial tests. Burrow will have to go through rehab this offseason, but the sprain should not “drastically alter“ his build-up for next year, per the report.

Burrow sustained the apparent injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday‘s Super Bowl LVI loss. As he was brought down in the backfield by Rams pass-rusher Von Miller, his right knee twisted awkwardly and he was seen yelling in pain on the NBC broadcast. 

Burrow stayed in for the remainder of the game, which he finished with 263 yards and a touchdown. Afterwards, he was seen walking with a limp when leaving SoFi Stadium. 

The latest report on Burrow's knee injury is welcome news for him and the Bengals, considering the 25-year-old's rookie season came to an end with a far more serious injury. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee, bringing his first year in the NFL to an end after 10 games. 

Burrow bounced back in remarkable fashion in his sophomore season, quickly establishing himself as a charismatic leader for Cincinnati. He ended the campaign by winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award and throwing for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns.

