Burrow Celebrates Despite Losing Super Bowl
‘Just Keep Being You’: Matthew Stafford Gives Joe Burrow Advice After Super Bowl LVI

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford gave Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow words of encouragement after Los Angeles’ 23–20 victory in Super Bowl LVI. 

“You're a hell of a player. You've got a great future, man.” Stafford said in a clip that published by NFL Films. “Love competing against you. You just keep being you, buddy." 

Both Stafford and Burrow were making their Super Bowl debuts in the matchup. Sunday’s game marked only the second time in NFL history that two quarterbacks drafted No. 1 started against each other in the Super Bowl. The first instance came in Super Bowl 50 when Peyton Manning and the Broncos beat the Cam Newton and the Panthers. 

Stafford threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, adding two interceptions. Burrow threw for 263 yards and one touchdown, and did not commit a turnover. 

Get SI's Rams Super Bowl Champions Commemorative Issue Here

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Burrow suffered and played through an MCL sprain in his right knee. He will not require surgery and is expected to rest these upcoming weeks.

Stafford, meanwhile, saw an offseason prediction come true. 

When asked Sunday about how he felt completing a first-year run to a Lombardi Trophy, Stafford told reporters, “I'm gonna have to think about it.”

“I know in the moment I didn't know what to think. I was just a little emotional and so happy to be a world champ,” Stafford said. “And so happy to be a part of this group. That's the biggest thing. It's not me, it's not any individual on this team. We're a group, we're a team. And to get it done together was so special.”

