Zac Taylor Says Joe Burrow Played Through MCL Sprain in Super Bowl

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor met with the media on Wednesday and gave more context to Joe Burrow’s knee injury suffered in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI. 

The head coach said the quarterback suffered and played through an MCL sprain in his right knee. He will not require surgery and is expected to rest these upcoming weeks. 

“Joe had the sprained MCL and that’s really a reaggravation of something he did back in December,” Taylor said in the press conference. “But he’s a tough guy. He played through it. Rest is going to be the best thing for him. So that part is encouraging.”

The NFL Comeback Player of the year was injured with about 12 minutes remaining in the game. On third-and-nine, his right knee got twisted awkwardly while being sacked by Von Miller. Burrow stayed down for a few moments, before limping off the field.

The scene was reminiscent of Burrow’s 2020 injury, where he missed the second half of his rookie season after tearing both the ACL and MCL in his left knee. 

But Burrow stayed in for the remainder of the game, fishing the game with 263 yards in the 23–20 loss. In the post-game press conference, Burrow said he did not receive medical attention on the sideline because there was no way he was leaving the game. The quarterback’s knee was later evaluated in Cincinnati.

Taylor also said Burrow will not need pinky surgery, a nagging injury he’s had on his throwing hand since Week 13.

For more Cincinnati Bengals coverage, check out All Bengals.

