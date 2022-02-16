Skip to main content
Bengals Extend Head Coach Zac Taylor’s Contract Through 2026

Head coach Zac Taylor has signed a contract extension that will keep him through 2026, the team announced Wednesday. 

"He's a good young coach," Bengals president Mike Brown said in the release. “The fruits of Zac’s efforts were seen this year, and Zac is well-regarded by our players and coaches. I know the effort and passion Zac brings to the building and to our team, and I am pleased by his approach. And I think the city of Cincinnati sees him the way the players and I do. He’s brought excitement to the town and deserves credit and recognition for that."

The 38-year-old joined the Bengals in 2019, after helping lead the Rams to a Super Bowl LIII appearance as quarterbacks coach. In his first two years in Cincinnati, Taylor posted a 6–25 record, marred by Joe Burrow’s ACL tear in November 2020. 

“If I coached in any other organization in football, I probably wouldn’t be here right now in my third year. That’s the truth,” Taylor said.

In 2021, Cincinnati went 10–7 in the regular season, defeating giants like the Titans and Chiefs in the postseason before reaching Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals ultimately lost to Los Angeles 23–20.

Cincinnati has Taylor for four more years, which for Bengals fans, hopefully means more Super Bowl berths to come.

For more Cincinnati Bengals coverage, check out Bengals Maven.

