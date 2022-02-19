Skip to main content
Bud Dupree

Report: Titans’ Bud Dupree Turns Himself in on Charge Stemming From Fight at Walgreens

Titans linebacker Bud Dupree reportedly turned himself in to the Metro Nashville Police Department on a misdemeanor assault charge Friday morning, according to The Tennesseean.

It was in connection with a fight at a Walgreen's store in Nashville from January. 

Dupree arrived for booking at the Davidson County courthouse at 9:15 a.m. to get fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken for the police department before he was released, according to The Tennesseean

The 29-year-old is scheduled to return to court for a settlement hearing on April 22, according to the Davidson County court records. As of Friday, Dupree remained on Tennessee's roster.

The fight took place on Jan. 2 after Tennessee defeated Miami to win the AFC South. According to the police department's release, a group of people that Dupree was with got into an argument with a male employee inside the store located in the 1100 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, around 8 p.m.

The group left out of the store and re-entered with Dupree, who reportedly grabbed the employee and his phone before they began to fight. Don Aaron, the MNPD spokesperson, said the man was allegedly filming during the altercation, per the outlet.

The Tennesseean previously reported that Dupree had left the store by the time police arrived and the male employee suffered a cut to his forehead. 

Dupree, a former pass rusher with Pittsburgh, signed with Tennessee during the 2021 offseason on a five-year, $82.5 million deal in March. He finished with a combined 17 tackles, three sacks, eight quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass defended in 11 games with the Titans this season.

