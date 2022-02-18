Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Brian Flores Disputes Rumors Regarding Rocky Relationship With Tua Tagovailoa

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores addressed the rumors that he and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not have a strong relationship.

Flores joined the ”I Am Athlete“ podcast this week and discussed his thoughts on their relationship, which he says is positive.

”This is an interesting topic because it wasn’t strained,“ Flores said. ”We had a good relationship. It was a player-coach relationship, and I think in a relationship like that, the coach challenges the player, and often times, the player challenges the coach. I think there was a great deal of respect between the two of us.“

During his two years coaching Tagovailoa in Miami, the quarterback started in only 21 games. Tagovailoa began his rookie season behind Ryan Fitzpatrick before taking over the job and then dealt with various injuries during the 2021–22 season.

SI Recommends

Throughout those two years, there were various rumors surrounding Tagovailoa’s happiness with the Dolphins, after being named starting quarterback. At first, there were questions about why Flores started Tagovailoa over Fitzpatrick for part of the ’20 season after strong play by the veteran. In ’21, there were rumors that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who didn’t play this past season due to legal issues surrounding him, would be traded to Miami to start over Tagovailoa. Watson faces 22 active civil lawsuits and reportedly 10 criminal complaints stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct by numerous women. 

These situations are part of what sparked the rumor surrounding Flores and Tagovailoa’s rocky relationship. 

”So, you hear these crazy kind of, this narrative that’s out there. But, this is a young man who works, who developed and got better over two years, and I think he’s got a bright future. I wish him all the best,“ Flores said. ”So, the world can think what it wants to think. I think, ask Tua. I'm here to say what I gotta say, and ask him. I think he’d say the same thing.“

Flores is currently involved in a lawsuit against the NFL and three franchises, including the Dolphins, and unidentified individuals, in regards to alleged racism in hiring practices.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Packers assistant coach Tom Clements looks on during camp.
NFL

Packers Hire Former Quarterbacks Coach Tom Clements

Clements, a favorite of Aaron Rodgers, returns to Green Bay.

By Wilton Jackson
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the hoop against the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA

Warriors Rookie Jonathan Kuminga Has Lofty Goals

Golden State’s first-year phenom will take part in the All-Star Weekend festivities, but he’s aiming much higher.

By Michael Shapiro
gottlieb-acho
Play
Extra Mustard

Twitter Fight Between Fox Sports Personalities Gets Downright Vicious

Doug Gottlieb and Emmanuel Acho got into a nasty Twitter beef

By Jimmy Traina
Powerhouse Hobbs_courtesy AEW
Wrestling

Powerhouse Hobbs Searching for Breakout Moment on ‘Rampage’

The stakes are high for the rising star, who takes on Dante Martin on Friday night.

By Justin Barrasso
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) and girlfriend Brittany Matthews (left) during NBA All-Star Saturday Night at United Center.
Extra Mustard

Mahomes and Fiancé React to Viral Video From Texas Tech Game

Cameras caught an interaction between the two while they watched the Red Raiders face Baylor in men's basketball.

By Dan Lyons
USWNT's Mal Pugh and Catarina Macario
Soccer

USWNT Makes it Clear It's Taking the Long View

Short-term results may be sacrificed for a more fruitful long-term future, and that's a price the U.S. appears to be willing to pay.

By Avi Creditor
NCAA footballs sit on the ground
College Football

College Football Playoff to Remain at Four Teams

The committee will continue to discuss an expansion for the 2026–27 season.

By Madison Williams
Dick Vitale broadcasting a game.
Play
College Basketball

Dick Vitale Provides Optimistic Update From Doctors

The college basketball announcer is currently resting his voice for the season

By Madison Williams