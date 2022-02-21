Former NFL player and current Fox Sports Radio host Rich Ohrnberger has apologized for starting an internet rumor last week surrounding Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his family.

“I can’t substantiate the information that I tweeted out earlier today regarding Patrick Mahomes and his family,” Ohrnberger tweeted. “The source I received this information from was posing as someone I trust. I will delete this tweet today along with the original thread. Please pass this along.”

It was a strange explanation by Ohrnberger, who last Friday tweeted that Mahomes was banning his fiancé, Brittany Matthews, and his brother, Jackson Mahomes, from Chiefs games next season.

The Chiefs quarterback immediately took to Twitter to shut the rumor down.

Mahomes has not responded to Ohrnberger’s apology as of Monday morning. The star quarterback likely has greater concerns for his offseason as the Chiefs look to return to the Super Bowl next February.

