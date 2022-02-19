Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be banning his fiancé Brittany Matthews and brother Jackson Mahomes from attending games next season, despite internet rumors that circulated on social media on Friday to the contrary.

The Chiefs’ star seemingly shut down the bogus rumors with a short tweet.

The rumors began due to a series of tweets from Rich Ohrnberger of Fox Sports Radio that alluded to Patrick sitting down with Matthews and his younger brother after the season and discussing the impact their actions at games was having on his brand.

The tweets have since been deleted by Ohrnberger.

Jackson Mahomes is known for creating controversial TikTok’s in NFL stadiums and beyond, while Matthews recently came under fire for spraying champagne on fans from her suite at Arrowhead Stadium after Kansas City clinched a trip to the AFC championship.

Detractors of Jackson Mahomes and Matthews will need to move on from this story, as the duo isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Chiefs coverage, visit Arrowhead Report.