Sources: Rams to Hire Kentucky Assistant Liam Coen as Offensive Coordinator

The Rams will hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the same position, sources tell The MMQB's Albert Breer.

In addition to hiring Coen to the offensive coordinator role, Breer also noted that Greg Olson will return to the staff as an offensive assistant. Los Angeles assistant head coach Thomas Brown will also be given more responsibility on the offensive staff.

Coen leaves Kentucky to take over the role vacated by Kevin O’Connell, who left his post with the Rams after the Super Bowl to become the new head coach of the Vikings. 

Coen emerged as a hot name on the coaching circuit after Kentucky became one of the top offenses in the SEC in 2021. Coen’s unit averaged 31.8 points per game, which was fourth in the conference behind Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia. He will now take over a Rams offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is coming off a career year and a Super Bowl in his first season in Los Angeles.

For more Rams coverage, visit Ram Digest.

