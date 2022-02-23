In his first NFL head coaching job since 2015, Lovie Smith looks to get the Texans back on the right track. The team’s struggles over the last few years, its well-documented front office drama and the many issues surrounding star quarterback Deshaun Watson make the job among the most difficult in the league.

The Texans went just 4–12 in 2020, despite Watson putting together one of the better quarterback seasons in the league that year. He demanded a trade in the offseason, and weeks later was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. He currently faces 22 active civil lawsuits and reportedly 10 criminal complaints. He remained on the Texans roster but did not play in ’21.

Smith, who served as defensive coordinator for David Culley before Culley was fired despite arguably overachieving at 4–13 last season, says he believes the situation will work itself out for all parties involved. He appeared on The Rich Eisen Show Tuesday to discuss his new role as Houston's head coach.

“I've had contact from just being in the building. I don't really know Deshaun that way because he wasn’t really involved last year,” Smith said. “Of course, I know most people want to know what’s going to happen with that. Time takes care of a lot of things. Time will take care of that situation, too, where it’s a favorable situation for Deshaun and us.”

A quarterback he does feel good about, however, is Davis Mills. The 2021 rookie was thrust into the starting role last year and played about as well as could be expected for a third-round pick in that position.

Smith wouldn't commit to Mills as the Week 1 starter, but he does indicate that he’ll be the favorite to win the job and that quarterback is not a primary concern given how Mills played in 2021.

“The first thing people want to know is, ‘How about the quarterback position?’ I love what Davis Mills did last year,” Smith said. “When you come in as a rookie like he did last year and you start off throwing against the No. 1 defense, so I got a chance to see a lot of him. Then when he moved up and started playing, like his demeanor. He can make all the throws. He’s smart. So I feel really good about Davis leading our team, we just have to get better people around him.

“You don’t give out starting positions in the spring, but as I said, I love what Davis has done. He’s our quarterback heading into the season ... There are a lot of positions I’m worried about, quarterback is not one of them.”

Mills appeared in 13 games for the Texans as a rookie, starting 11. He completed 66.8% of his throws, for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

