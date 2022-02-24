Skip to main content
Former Oilers Wide Receiver Ken Burrough Dies at 73

Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Ken Burrough died at the age of 73 on Thursday.

Burrough’s family announced his death, saying that he died at his home in Jacksonville. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Burrough played for the Houston Oilers from 1971–81 after originally being drafted in 1970 by the Saints. The wide receiver made the 1975 and 1977 Pro Bowl teams. 

Throughout his 10-year career with the Oilers, Burrough finished with 408 catches for 6,906 yards and 47 touchdowns. These statistics place him third in Oilers/Titans franchise history in catches and receiving touchdowns. 

Burrough’s best season came in 1975, when he recorded his career high 53 catches for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns.

Burrough is also known for being the last player in NFL history to wear the number “00” on his jersey. The NFL banned this number from being used in 1973, but Burrough and Jim Otto were able to continue sporting the number through the remainder of their careers. Otto retired in 1974, making Burrough the last player to wear the number.

Burrough played for Texas Southern University, and he was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

