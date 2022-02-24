Skip to main content
Report: Troy Aikman to Join ESPN, Become Lead Analyst on ‘Monday Night Football’

Troy Aikman is reportedly headed to ESPN next season to be the lead analyst on “Monday Night Football”, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

The deal is not complete, but it is expected to be done soon. Aikman was also being considered for Amazon’s analyst role for Thursday night games, where he could have paired with legendary broadcaster Al Michaels.

Wednesday’s report also noted Michaels has been consistent about wanting Aikman as his partner. Michaels has not finalized any deals for next season, but he will not be staying at NBC.

Aikman has worked with Joe Buck for Fox’s football coverage since the 2002 season. It’s unclear who will replace Aikman alongside Buck next season. Aikman previously hinted that the NFC championship would most likely be his final game working with Fox.

ESPN’s current MNF broadcast features Steve Levy as the play-by-play announcer, with Louis Riddick and Brian Griese serving as analysts. There has not been any updates about Riddick and Griese’s future with ESPN as of Wednesday night. 

