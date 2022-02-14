Legendary sports announcer Al Michaels is a media free agent after the season, and many believe Sunday's Super Bowl will be his final game with NBC.

In fact, Michaels may have alluded to it himself at the beginning of the broadcast.

With Amazon Prime retaining the rights to Thursday Night Football beginning next season, there have been rumors that they will make a hard push to sign Michaels as their play-by-play announcer.

Michaels, who turned 77 this past November, has been the Sunday Night Football play-by-play announcer on NBC since 2006.

