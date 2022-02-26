According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers have converted $11.58 million of left tackle David Bakhtiari’s 2022 compensation to a signing bonus, which created significant cap space for the franchise.

A separate tweet from Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the Packers created $9.26 million of cap space with the restructuring of Bakhtiari’s contract for 2022.

The Packers entered the offseason with one of the league’s most precarious salary cap situations. With recent reworked deals for defensive tackle Kenny Clark, running back Aaron Jones and now Bakhtiari, Green Bay cut nearly $23 million off their salary cap for 2022. The Packers still remain around $29 million over the cap for next season.

More moves are likely coming for Green Bay, as the franchise continues to try to entice quarterback Aaron Rodgers to return, and eyes a potential contract extension for star wide receiver Davante Adams.

While an ideal scenario for Green Bay would be to bring Adams back to the team with a contract extension, the more likely scenario at this point is likely using the franchise tag on Adams, who would earn around $19 million next season on his one-year franchise tag contract.

Could an Adams return be enough to bring Rodgers back into the fold? Time will tell, but more moves could certainly be coming as the Packers reshape their finances for the upcoming season.

