Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
David Bakhtiari

Report: Packers Restructure Contract for Left Tackle David Bakhtiari, Create Over $9 Million in Cap Space

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers have converted $11.58 million of left tackle David Bakhtiari’s 2022 compensation to a signing bonus, which created significant cap space for the franchise.

A separate tweet from Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the Packers created $9.26 million of cap space with the restructuring of Bakhtiari’s contract for 2022.

The Packers entered the offseason with one of the league’s most precarious salary cap situations. With recent reworked deals for defensive tackle Kenny Clark, running back Aaron Jones and now Bakhtiari, Green Bay cut nearly $23 million off their salary cap for 2022. The Packers still remain around $29 million over the cap for next season.

More moves are likely coming for Green Bay, as the franchise continues to try to entice quarterback Aaron Rodgers to return, and eyes a potential contract extension for star wide receiver Davante Adams

SI Recommends

While an ideal scenario for Green Bay would be to bring Adams back to the team with a contract extension, the more likely scenario at this point is likely using the franchise tag on Adams, who would earn around $19 million next season on his one-year franchise tag contract. 

Could an Adams return be enough to bring Rodgers back into the fold? Time will tell, but more moves could certainly be coming as the Packers reshape their finances for the upcoming season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Packers coverage, visit Packer Central.

YOU MAY LIKE

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey
NBA

Daryl Morey Happy with James Harden’s 76ers Debut

Philadelphia’s president of basketball operations was impressed with Harden’s quick adjustment to the team.

By Madison Williams
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas carries the ball.
NFL

Saints Restructure Michael Thomas Deal, Hinting at 2022 Return

New Orleans converted a large portion of the receiver’s 2022 salary to a signing bonus.

By Zach Koons
Jerry Jones
NFL

Jerry Jones Addresses $2.4 Million Cheerleader Settlement

Jones publicly explained why the team decided to settle on the voyeurism allegation against a former team executive.

By Daniel Chavkin
Knicks center Mitchell Robinson
NBA

Mitchell Robinson’s Father Found Safe After Two Weeks

The Knicks center’s father went missing on Feb. 11, but was found on Feb. 25.

By Madison Williams
Suni Lee Auburn University gymnast
College

Suni Lee Earns First Perfect Collegiate Score

Lee also made history for debuting the Nabieva at the meet on Friday.

By Madison Williams
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the media during a press conference.
College Football

Sankey: ‘Didn’t Communicate Effectively’ During OU, Texas Additions

The conference’s commissioner fessed up to one mistake that he made when working to add the two football powerhouses.

By Zach Koons
Robert Lewandowski
Soccer

Poland Players Refuse to Play World Cup Qualifier vs. Russia

Robert Lewandowski and Wojciech Szczęsny went on social media to explain their decision to refuse playing Russia next week.

By Daniel Chavkin
Lakers forward LeBron James looks on in the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBA

LeBron James Sets Record Straight on Lakers’ Future: ‘I’m Here’

After raising some eyebrows during All-Star weekend, the Lakers star made clear that he wants to be in L.A. for as long as possible.

By Zach Koons