Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Dak Prescott Has Surgery on Left Shoulder
Dak Prescott Has Surgery on Left Shoulder
Player(s)
Dak Prescott

Mike McCarthy Says Dak Prescott Underwent Surgery on Left Shoulder

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy announced that quarterback Dak Prescott underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder at the beginning of the offseason on Tuesday. McCarthy, who is at the NFL combine, said he has “no concern” about Prescott’s availability for offseason workouts.

McCarthy referred to it as a “cleanup surgery” and said Prescott is ”doing well,” according to Cowboy Maven.  

Prescott is coming off a season where he threw for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Dallas was looking to make a serious Super Bowl run this season and won the NFC East with a 12–5 record. But then disaster struck in the postseason. 

The Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the wild-card round after the team allowed the clock to expire before running one final play try and score. Prescott caught heat for supporting fans for throwing trash at officials but eventually apologized

SI Recommends

Prescott and company will look to rebound from the disappointing 2021 season. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Cowboys news, head over to Cowboy Maven

YOU MAY LIKE

Week 15
Play
College Basketball

Week 15: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Bishop Gorman falls in heartbreaking fashion, ending their bid for a 10th straight state title.

By Jason Jordan
DanaWhite
MMA

Exclusive: Dana White Expects Fireworks in Covington-Masvidal UFC 272 Bout

The UFC president previews Saturday's main event between friends turned enemies in an interview with The Underground.

By John Morgan, The Underground
Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) celebrates with forward AJ Griffin (21) after scoring against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Play
Betting

Men's College Basketball Futures: Duke, Baylor Gaining on Gonzaga

Gonzaga is still the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook after a wild weekend full of upsets, while Gonzaga and Duke are moving up the board.

By Frankie Taddeo
Trainer Bob Baffert holds Medina Spirit the morning after winning his seventh Kentucky Derby with the horse.
Horse Racing

Bob Baffert Announces Lawsuit Against Churchill Downs

The lawsuit says CDI and its leaders violated the trainer’s right to due process when Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned substance following the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

By Daniela Perez
wnba logo
WNBA

WNBA Players React to Liberty Airplane Scandal

Players were not pleased at hearing that the league punished the Liberty for chartering an airplane during the 2021 season.

By Nick Selbe
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) drives past Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J.
Play
Betting

Men's College Basketball Bets: Arizona-USC, Purdue-Wisconsin

Analysis and bets for Tuesday's top-25 battles between No. 2 Arizona and No. 16 USC and No. 8 Purdue and No. 10 Wisconsin.

By Kyle Wood
Mavericks guard Isaiah Thomas warms up before the start of a game against the Kings.
NBA

Report: Isaiah Thomas Signing 10-Day Deal with Hornets

The 33-year-old guard is fresh off a three-game explosion in the G-League.

By Zach Koons
Baylor's Matthew Mayer
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Could Gonzaga Lose No. 1 Overall Seed?

Plus, several ACC teams are fighting to land on the right side of the bubble.

By Kevin Sweeney