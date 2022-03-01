Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy announced that quarterback Dak Prescott underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder at the beginning of the offseason on Tuesday. McCarthy, who is at the NFL combine, said he has “no concern” about Prescott’s availability for offseason workouts.

McCarthy referred to it as a “cleanup surgery” and said Prescott is ”doing well,” according to Cowboy Maven.

Prescott is coming off a season where he threw for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Dallas was looking to make a serious Super Bowl run this season and won the NFC East with a 12–5 record. But then disaster struck in the postseason.

The Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the wild-card round after the team allowed the clock to expire before running one final play try and score. Prescott caught heat for supporting fans for throwing trash at officials but eventually apologized.

Prescott and company will look to rebound from the disappointing 2021 season.

