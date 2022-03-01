Skip to main content

Cowboys BREAKING: QB Dak Prescott Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Says McCarthy of what he called a "clean-up" surgery: "It's not a concern. We have no concern. (Dak) is doing well."

INDIANAPOLIS - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has in the last year-plus dealt with a series of injuries, from his ankle to his throwing shoulder to his calf. And now comes one more, though not a serious one, as the $40 million APY star recently underwent postseason surgery, head coach Mike McCarthy revealed Tuesday here at the NFL scouting combine.

Said McCarthy of what he called a “clean-up” surgery: “It’s not a concern. We have no concern. He is doing well.”

Prescott, who is expected to be full participant in the team’s coming offseason workouts, struggled late in the 2021 season after opening the first seven weeks as a league MVP candidate. In the end, Prescott completed 68.8 percent of passes for 37 touchdowns to 10 interceptions while helping the Cowboys to a 12-5 record and an NFC East title.

The Cowboys failed in their postseason debut, however, losing at home to the Niners, a defeat that Prescott says bothers him daily.

"We had everything,'' Dak said of the roster that didn't meet expectations.

McCarthy suggested that any in-season issues with Prescott were not impacted by the issue with this left (non-throwing) shoulder.

Dallas signed Prescott to a four-year, $160 million contract a year even as he was coming off serious ankle surgery after a gruesome injury sustained in Week 5 of the 2020 season. he had recovered from his two ankle surgeries.

The Cowboys go into March with an assortment of contractual challenges, but COO Stephen Jones said this week it's "super-nice'' to have Prescott wrapped up long-term.

Said Jones: “I’m sure he feels the same way, that the spotlight is not on him. But it does allow you to look at the bigger picture, what we're going to do with this roster.”

