After a decade with the Vikings, two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph spent the 2021 season with the Giants. Today, he revealed that he'll be seeking a third team in 2022, as New York makes moves to get under the salary cap.

“@nygiants Fans thanks for taking me and my family in this past year!” Rudolph wrote in an Instagram caption, indicating that his time with the Giants has ended. “Certainly not the year any of us expected, but a year we will never forget.. We're appreciative of the Mara and Tisch Families for giving us the opportunity to be a Giant.

“Thanks to everyone in the building who took in and helped this old guy who needed to relearn everything about a new organization.. Finally my teammates, in my 11 years in this league I'm not sure I've been around a closer group of guys! We may not have got the results we deserved, but that didn’t keep us from going to work together everyday! Looking forward to what's next!!”

After his post, Adam Schefter confirmed that Rudolph was released, but does not have plans to retire at 32.

Rudolph played in 16 of the Giants’ 17 games last season, starting 13. He caught 26 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown.

Through his career, he has 479 receptions for 4,745 yards and 49 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl after the 2012 and 2017 seasons with the Vikings.

