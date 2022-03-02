Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Kyle Rudolph

Former Pro Bowler Kyle Rudolph Announces Release From Giants, Thanks Ownership

After a decade with the Vikings, two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph spent the 2021 season with the Giants. Today, he revealed that he'll be seeking a third team in 2022, as New York makes moves to get under the salary cap

“@nygiants Fans thanks for taking me and my family in this past year!” Rudolph wrote in an Instagram caption, indicating that his time with the Giants has ended. “Certainly not the year any of us expected, but a year we will never forget.. We're appreciative of the Mara and Tisch Families for giving us the opportunity to be a Giant. 

“Thanks to everyone in the building who took in and helped this old guy who needed to relearn everything about a new organization.. Finally my teammates, in my 11 years in this league I'm not sure I've been around a closer group of guys! We may not have got the results we deserved, but that didn’t keep us from going to work together everyday! Looking forward to what's next!!”

SI Recommends

After his post, Adam Schefter confirmed that Rudolph was released, but does not have plans to retire at 32.

Rudolph played in 16 of the Giants’ 17 games last season, starting 13. He caught 26 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown. 

Through his career, he has 479 receptions for 4,745 yards and 49 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl after the 2012 and 2017 seasons with the Vikings.

More NFL Coverage:

Kyle Rudolph

YOU MAY LIKE

Novak Djokovic speaks to the crowd during the trophy presentation ceremony at the 2021 U.S. Open.
Tennis

Djokovic Parts Ways with Longtime Coach After 15 Years

The Serbian star will split with Marián Vajda after winning 20 Grand Slam titles together.

By Associated Press
Stephen A. Smith and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo
Play
Extra Mustard

Chris Russo, Stephen A. Smith Get Into Wild Argument, Make TV Magic

‘First Take’ gave us pure entertainment while debating Steph Curry's place in NBA history.

By Jimmy Traina
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) reacts after scoring a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis.
Play
Betting

Betting Advice for New-Look 76ers' Future Odds

The 76ers looked quite impressive in their first two games with James Harden. Are our experts more willing to now back Philadelphia's future odds?

By
Kyle Wood and
SI Betting Staff
Sam Howell at the 2022 NFL scouting combine.
Extra Mustard

Howell Shares Bizarre Activity Team Had Him Do at Combine

The UNC quarterback probably wasn’t expecting to have his pop-a-shot skills challenged.

By Dan Lyons
Cardinals general manager Steve Keim (right) welcomes new head coach Kliff Kingsbury during a press conference.
Play
NFL

Cardinals Agree to Contract Extensions with Kingsbury, Keim

Arizona locked down the two franchise leaders through 2027.

By Zach Koons
hector-herrera
Soccer

Mexico's Hector Herrera Signs With Houston Dynamo

The midfielder is out of contract with Atlético Madrid at the end of this season.

By Andrew Gastelum
Haas driver Nikita Mazepin of Russia arrives to the Losail International Circuit in Losail, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 ahead of the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix.
Racing

Haas F1’s Nikita Mazepin Banned From Racing in British GP

Motorsport UK is suspending Russian and Belarusian license holders from competing in the United Kingdom

By Madeline Coleman
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal at a press conference.
NBA

Barkley Says Kobe Signed With Turner, Changed His Mind

Barkley says Bryant actually signed to join the ‘Inside the NBA’ crew but ultimately didn’t go through with it.

By Joseph Salvador