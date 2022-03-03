Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin’s Cowboys career might be in jeopardy after needing surgery on a “unique” hip injury, according to reporter Clarence Hill Jr.

Jarwin’s recovery timetable from surgery is at the very least expected to be a 6-8 month rehab. Hill said the Cowboys could consider restructuring Jarwin’s deal or cutting him outright then re-signing him.

Jarwin played eight games in 2021 before ending the season on injured reserve with the hip injury.

According to The Dallas Morning News’s Calvin Watkins, Jarwin’s hip injury is more common in basketball and hockey players than it is in football players.

With NFL free agency beginning later this month, this news may have an impact on Dallas’s plans. Dalton Schultz, Dallas’s starting tight end last year, is slated to hit the open market when free agency opens.

With Jarwin’s future uncertain, the Cowboys may decide to place the franchise tag on Schultz or sign him to a long-term contract extension. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the franchise tag “makes sense” for Schultz and the Cowboys.

After Jarwin and Schultz, the only other tight ends on the Cowboys roster are Jeremy Sprinkle and Sean McKeon. If Dallas doesn’t bring Schultz back, the team would likely try to add at least one tight end in either free agency or the draft.

