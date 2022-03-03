Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Blake Jarwin Could Miss Start of 2022 Season After Hip Surgery

Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin’s Cowboys career might be in jeopardy after needing surgery on a “unique” hip injury, according to reporter Clarence Hill Jr.

Jarwin’s recovery timetable from surgery is at the very least expected to be a 6-8 month rehab. Hill said the Cowboys could consider restructuring Jarwin’s deal or cutting him outright then re-signing him.

Jarwin played eight games in 2021 before ending the season on injured reserve with the hip injury.

According to The Dallas Morning News’s Calvin Watkins, Jarwin’s hip injury is more common in basketball and hockey players than it is in football players.

SI Recommends

With NFL free agency beginning later this month, this news may have an impact on Dallas’s plans. Dalton Schultz, Dallas’s starting tight end last year, is slated to hit the open market when free agency opens.

With Jarwin’s future uncertain, the Cowboys may decide to place the franchise tag on Schultz or sign him to a long-term contract extension. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the franchise tag “makes sense” for Schultz and the Cowboys.

After Jarwin and Schultz, the only other tight ends on the Cowboys roster are Jeremy Sprinkle and Sean McKeon. If Dallas doesn’t bring Schultz back, the team would likely try to add at least one tight end in either free agency or the draft.

More Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

jack harlow
Extra Mustard

Rapper Jack Harlow Cast in ‘White Men Can't Jump’ Reboot

The rapper will make his film acting debut in a reboot of the beloved 1992 basketball comedy

By Nick Selbe
jameson-williams-alabama
Extra Mustard

Williams Says Bama Wins Title Without His Injury

The former Crimson Tide wide receiver believes that Alabama would have beaten Georgia in title game if he avoided injury.

By Mike McDaniel
Russia has been suspended from competition
Play
Soccer

Russia Will Appeal to CAS Against FIFA, UEFA Ban

Russia was barred from the upcoming World Cup qualifying playoff last week.

By Andrew Gastelum
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
Extra Mustard

Former Georgia OL Dismisses Alabama WR’s Take on National Title

Jamaree Salyer and the Bulldogs beat Alabama for the national championship in January.

By Jelani Scott
Quarterback Arch Manning 16 throws a pass as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals.
College Football

Report: Arch Manning Narrowed College Search Down to Six

The No. 1 Class of 2023 quarterback recruit is interested in three specific schools as well.

By Madison Williams
Kim Reynolds addressing members of the Iowa Legislature.
Play
Sports

Iowa Bans Transgender Girls From Women’s Sports

There are 10 other states with similar legislation.

By Joseph Salvador
Roman Abramovich
Play
Soccer

Abramovich’s Complex, Successful, Transformative Chelsea Reign

An end of a nearly two-decade era is coming for Chelsea, one marked by big spending, trophies and an owner who ushered in a new age—not entirely for the better.

By Jonathan Wilson
Larry Bird
Play
Extra Mustard

Recent ’First Take’ Debate Goes Viral After Chris Russo’s Answer

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo’s opinion went viral after another debate with Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take.’

By Daniel Chavkin