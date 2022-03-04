Giants cornerback James Bradberry will reportedly receive trade interest and could be dealt to another team in the coming weeks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The 2020 Pro Bowler has played at a high level for the Giants, recording seven interceptions, 81 solo tackles and 35 pass deflections through two seasons with the franchise.

However, in a NFL NOW segment at the NFL combine, Rapoport said Bradberry is “expected to be a player teams are going to call and potentially the Giants will listen.”

Bradberry, who previously spent four seasons with the Panthers after he was drafted out of Samford, signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Giants in 2020 as one of the NFL’s top free agent defensive backs. He currently has one year left on his deal.

If the New York was to trade Bradberry, the Giants would save $12.14 million and remove themselves from the red from a salary cap perspective.

During his four seasons in Carolina, the 28-year-old compiled 279 tackles, 47 passes defended, eight interceptions, three sacks and two forced fumbles in 60 games in which he started.

While the Giants defense took a hit in the 2021 season, Bradberry’s production was still exceptional as he notched 47 tackles, 17 pass breakups and a career-high four interceptions. However, his best season with the Giants was his first when he earned the Pro Bowl honors.

Bradberry is currently the team’s No. 1 cornerback going into the 2022 season. However, the franchise is still considering discussions for a possible trade for future assets.

More NFL Coverage: