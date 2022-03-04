Skip to main content
Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton Breaks NFL Combine Record With 4.21-Second 40

Whatever they're putting in the water in Indianapolis, one thing is certain: this year's wide receiver class is fast.

Not long after Ohio State wideout Chris Olave clocked an unofficial 4.26-second 40-yard dash time, Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton one-upped him but logging an unofficial 4.21-second sprint. If made official, it would be the fastest 40-yard dash in the history of the NFL combine.

The view from behind the finish line is even more impressive.

Thornton used his game-breaking speed to full advantage in Waco, becoming a big-play threat for the Bears’ passing attack. He snagged 62 receptions last season for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning himself second-team All-Big 12 honors.

The current record for fastest 40-yard dash at the combine is held by John Ross, who clocked in a 4.22 seconds in 2017. Ross was drafted No. 9 overall that year, and was the third wide receiver off the board. It remains to be seen whether Thornton's historic 40 time will send him soaring up mock drafts, but once made official, his mad dash on Thursday night could etch him into combine lore forever.

