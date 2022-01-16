Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wants to explore his options to see what other team possibilities might be available this offseason, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per NFL Network, Wilson has not demanded a trade and it is unknown if he will. However, those close to Wilson told NFL Network he wants to investigate other destinations to see if those would put him in a better position to win a Super Bowl.

Wilson said publicly ahead of Week 18 that his plan is to win more Super Bowls with Seattle.

“For me, I think what I’m really super passionate about obviously, my goal is to win more Super Bowls,” Wilson said. “And my plan is to win them here. It’s that simple. There’s nothing really else other than that.”

Prior to entering Week 18, NFL Network reported that the team has no plans to trade Wilson this offseason and is proceeding as if Wilson will be the team's quarterback next year. ESPN had previously reported that Seattle's home game vs. the Lions in Week 17 could be the last featuring both Wilson and coach Pete Carroll. The two have been together since 2012, when Seattle drafted Wilson in the third round, making two Super Bowls and winning Super Bowl XLVIII over the Broncos during their time together.

Carroll is under contract through the 2025 season, but per NFL Network, his future with the franchise remains uncertain.

Last offseason brought much speculation about Wilson’s future with the franchise. Wilson reportedly did not demand a trade from the Seahawks, but the Bears, Raiders, Saints and Cowboys made up his list of preferred teams if a deal had happened, according to his agent.

The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported last offseason that Wilson alluded to the desire for more control over how he wanted to finish his career and where he saw things going during exit meetings.

Seattle finished the 2021 season 7–10, recording its first losing record since 2011.

Wilson, 33, played in 14 games, missing time for the first time in his career. He threw for a career-low 3,113 yards and tossed just 25 touchdowns, the third-lowest mark of his career.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Seahawks, visit Seahawk Maven